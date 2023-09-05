TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 13.17 million shares of the TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.62, and it changed around $3.98 or 52.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.53M. MEDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -96.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.56% since then. We note from TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 664.33K.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MEDS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Instantly MEDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 52.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.37 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.42% year-to-date, but still up 67.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is 35.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -72.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MEDS is forecast to be at a low of $6.75 and a high of $6.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 41.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.90 percent over the past six months and at a 82.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.70%.

MEDS Dividends

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.64% of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. shares, and 7.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.73%. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.11% of the shares, which is about 13867.0 shares worth $0.18 million.

Ronald Blue Trust, Inc., with 0.43% or 5354.0 shares worth $69869.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 24189.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 15392.0 shares worth around $64646.0, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.