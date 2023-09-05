Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 2.53 million shares of the Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around $0.66 or 27.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.53M. TIVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $205.00, offering almost -6534.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.51% since then. We note from Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 861.45K.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Instantly TIVC has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.01 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.17% year-to-date, but still up 41.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is -46.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 81830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Tivic Health Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.82 percent over the past six months and at a 68.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 69.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $780k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tivic Health Systems Inc. to make $1.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 63.50%.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders