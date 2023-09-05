TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Shares Might Go Down -41.94% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) were traded, and its beta was 0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.76, and it changed around $0.46 or 8.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $768.10M. TDCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.38, offering almost -167.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.53% since then. We note from TDCX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.27K.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

Instantly TDCX has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.08 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.47% year-to-date, but still down -2.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) is -21.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.84 day(s).

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) estimates and forecasts

TDCX Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.59 percent over the past six months and at a -14.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TDCX Inc. to make $122.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $126.57 million and $133.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.10%. TDCX Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.27% per year for the next five years.

TDCX Dividends

TDCX Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.61% of TDCX Inc. shares, and 85.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.16%. TDCX Inc. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.76% of the shares, which is about 2.73 million shares worth $21.62 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 8.79% or 1.88 million shares worth $14.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $15.85 million, making up 8.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $4.03 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.