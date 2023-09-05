TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 22.17 million shares of the TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.96M. GLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.32, offering almost -560.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20. We note from TD Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 82.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.67% year-to-date, but still down -79.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -59.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56960.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLG is forecast to be at a low of $300.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -149900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -149900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.90% of TD Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.73%. TD Holdings Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Nomura Holdings Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $92332.0.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.07% or 0.13 million shares worth $81790.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $81790.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11672.0 shares worth around $7761.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.