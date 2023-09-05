Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 17.51 million shares of the Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.40, and it changed around $1.16 or 51.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.39M. TAOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.20, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.06% since then. We note from Taoping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.22K.

Taoping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TAOP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taoping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Instantly TAOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 51.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.33 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.73% year-to-date, but still up 45.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is -17.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24470.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAOP is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1958.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1958.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 109.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.10%. Taoping Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 95.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.00% per year for the next five years.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.11% or 2163.0 shares worth $1441.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2620.0 shares worth $1469.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 374.0 shares worth around $261.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.