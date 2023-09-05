T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 56.38 million shares of the T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) were traded, and its beta was 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.04 or 11.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.40M. TTOO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.50, offering almost -1757.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.71% since then. We note from T2 Biosystems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 94.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.29 million.

T2 Biosystems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TTOO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Instantly TTOO has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3859 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.35% year-to-date, but still down -4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.15, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -133.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTOO is forecast to be at a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 48.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 65.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -55.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc. to make $3.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.9 million and $5.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -55.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -38.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.90%.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, and 19.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.62%. T2 Biosystems Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.21% of the shares, which is about 4.04 million shares worth $1.41 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.29% or 0.95 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 17191.0 shares worth $6016.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 9369.0 shares worth around $3279.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.