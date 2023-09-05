Stock Performance And Outlook Of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT)

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71M. NEPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.43, offering almost -1520.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.44 million.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1540 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.81% year-to-date, but still down -3.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 17.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEPT is forecast to be at a low of $21.94 and a high of $21.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14526.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14526.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.89 percent over the past six months and at a 66.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.60%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.01% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, and 32.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.25%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.70% of the shares, which is about 1.62 million shares worth $0.25 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.26% or 0.54 million shares worth $85288.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 48034.0 shares worth $7522.0, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 8966.0 shares worth around $1404.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.