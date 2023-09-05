SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.28 million shares of the SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.04 or 21.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.00M. WORX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.96, offering almost -336.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.56 million.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2670 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.44% year-to-date, but still up 8.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is -17.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.30%.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.41% of SCWorx Corp. shares, and 2.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.34%. SCWorx Corp. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $43875.0.

Hudock, Inc., with 0.48% or 79500.0 shares worth $31800.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $41530.0, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 36387.0 shares worth around $9373.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.