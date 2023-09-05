Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.04 or 9.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.59M. RBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.07, offering almost -838.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.7% since then. We note from Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RBT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5999 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.40% year-to-date, but still down -8.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is -66.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBT is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -159.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $175.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rubicon Technologies Inc. to make $176.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $184.98 million and $165.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.50%.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.49% of Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, and 82.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 226.41%. Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Palantir Technologies Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.48% of the shares, which is about 8.94 million shares worth $3.31 million.

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC, with 3.21% or 8.24 million shares worth $3.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $45880.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $53819.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.