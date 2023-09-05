Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 4.03 million shares of the Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.70M. RAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.51, offering almost -1019.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.16% since then. We note from Rite Aid Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.23 million.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Instantly RAD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9100 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.34% year-to-date, but still up 7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is -70.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAD is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Rite Aid Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.85 percent over the past six months and at a -48.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -25.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -112.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -935.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rite Aid Corporation to make $5.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.89%. Rite Aid Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -37.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.69% per year for the next five years.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.66% of Rite Aid Corporation shares, and 49.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.68%. Rite Aid Corporation stock is held by 183 institutions, with Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.03% of the shares, which is about 3.99 million shares worth $6.02 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.11% or 2.9 million shares worth $4.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $4.58 million, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $3.02 million, which represents about 3.52% of the total shares outstanding.