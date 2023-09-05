Risk-Taking Investors May Find Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.41, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.26B. TDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.75, offering almost -1.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.97% since then. We note from Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Instantly TDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.75 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 104.10% year-to-date, but still up 21.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is 171.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.70%.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 3.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.03% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, and 90.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.57%. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.52% of the shares, which is about 17.39 million shares worth $143.15 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.57% or 12.18 million shares worth $100.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Hi Yld Equity Div Achievers ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.51 million shares worth $61.8 million, making up 7.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 6.93 million shares worth around $57.03 million, which represents about 6.58% of the total shares outstanding.