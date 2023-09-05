Risk-Takers Will Like Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL).

In today’s recent session, 12.0 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.48, and it changed around -$0.25 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.48B. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.55, offering almost -26.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.53% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.97 million.

Instantly CCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.24 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.00% year-to-date, but still down -1.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -9.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 104.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.79 percent over the past six months and at a 97.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 231.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $5.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.9 billion and $3.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 28 and October 02.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 51.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.51%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 974 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.12% of the shares, which is about 113.24 million shares worth $2.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.61% or 62.84 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 31.3 million shares worth $589.34 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.91 million shares worth around $450.29 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.