Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -74.62%

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) were traded, and its beta was -0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around $0.67 or 28.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00M. RELI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.30, offering almost -408.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.55% since then. We note from Reliance Global Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.70K.

Reliance Global Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RELI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Instantly RELI has showed a green trend with a performance of 28.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.46 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.67% year-to-date, but still up 39.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is -6.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RELI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -132.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -132.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Reliance Global Group Inc. to make $3.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.21 million and $4.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.70%.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.11% of Reliance Global Group Inc. shares, and 10.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.60%. Reliance Global Group Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.29% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.49% or 10499.0 shares worth $49450.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 4074.0 shares worth $12262.0, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3616.0 shares worth around $16344.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.