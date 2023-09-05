Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.73M. QRTEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.19, offering almost -308.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.1% since then. We note from Qurate Retail Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.42 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QRTEA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Qurate Retail, Inc. – 8.0% Fixe for the current quarter.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8041 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.88% year-to-date, but still up 10.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is -16.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QRTEA is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Qurate Retail Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.06 percent over the past six months and at a -66.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.10%. Qurate Retail Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -933.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -8.00% per year for the next five years.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.28% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares, and 81.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.16%. Qurate Retail Inc. stock is held by 345 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.33% of the shares, which is about 35.48 million shares worth $35.12 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with 9.32% or 35.41 million shares worth $35.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.11 million shares worth $10.01 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $5.91 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.