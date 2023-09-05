Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded, and its beta was 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $331.61M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -64.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.62% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Quantum-Si incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.46 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.51% year-to-date, but still up 11.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -32.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QSI is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -195.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Quantum-Si incorporated to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.00% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 36.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.53%. Quantum-Si incorporated stock is held by 134 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.47% of the shares, which is about 12.75 million shares worth $22.83 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.83% or 7.1 million shares worth $12.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 14.81 million shares worth $57.61 million, making up 12.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $5.39 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.