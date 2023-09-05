Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 25.2 million shares of the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were traded, and its beta was 5.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.00, and it changed around -$0.57 or -4.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. MARA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.88, offering almost -65.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.08% since then. We note from Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.87 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MARA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Instantly MARA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.92 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 250.88% year-to-date, but still up 13.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is -27.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.09 percent over the past six months and at a 89.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 226.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. to make $143 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.69 million and $28.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 770.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 403.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 50.00% per year for the next five years.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.50% of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.49%. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock is held by 313 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 17.52 million shares worth $242.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.00% or 12.21 million shares worth $169.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.03 million shares worth $69.69 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $56.89 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.