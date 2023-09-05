Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Shares Could Drop Up To -48.64%

In today’s recent session, 2.64 million shares of the Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.11, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.47B. LYFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.58, offering almost -53.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.18% since then. We note from Lyft Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.58 million.

Lyft Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 33 recommended LYFT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lyft Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.44 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.94% year-to-date, but still up 17.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 11.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYFT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Lyft Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.26 percent over the past six months and at a 124.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -79.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Lyft Inc. to make $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.06 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.20%.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.59% of Lyft Inc. shares, and 78.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.20%. Lyft Inc. stock is held by 522 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.65% of the shares, which is about 55.31 million shares worth $530.44 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.03% or 30.32 million shares worth $290.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 21.73 million shares worth $196.03 million, making up 5.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.73 million shares worth around $93.26 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.