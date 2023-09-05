LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.47 million shares of the LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around $0.56 or 28.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.59M. LGMK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -797.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.56% since then. We note from LogicMark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.78K.

LogicMark Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LGMK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LogicMark Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $GMK for the current quarter.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

Instantly LGMK has showed a green trend with a performance of 28.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.88 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.53% year-to-date, but still up 26.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) is -3.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LGMK is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2655.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2655.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.30%.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.61% of LogicMark Inc. shares, and 7.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.92%. LogicMark Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 30.51% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $1.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.44% or 19057.0 shares worth $55646.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18939.0 shares worth $55301.0, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2556.0 shares worth around $7105.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.