LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.13, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $327.39M. LPSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.17, offering almost -339.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.0% since then. We note from LivePerson Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

LivePerson Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LPSN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LivePerson Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Parsons Corporation for the current quarter.

Instantly LPSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.34 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.27% year-to-date, but still up 5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is 1.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPSN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LivePerson Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.09 percent over the past six months and at a 127.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.50%. LivePerson Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -68.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

LivePerson Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.31% of LivePerson Inc. shares, and 80.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.14%. LivePerson Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 8.3 million shares worth $37.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.88% or 7.7 million shares worth $34.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.16 million shares worth $9.77 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $6.84 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.