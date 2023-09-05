Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around -$0.47 or -13.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.10M. LGHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $107.50, offering almost -3436.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.76% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 254.01K.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.18 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.50% year-to-date, but still up 7.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is -19.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.37%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.92% of the shares, which is about 20132.0 shares worth $95526.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.10% or 1064.0 shares worth $5048.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 238.0 shares worth $1149.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.