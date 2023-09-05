Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN).

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.09 or 19.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20M. JAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -446.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.14% since then. We note from JanOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.63K.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8501 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.97% year-to-date, but still down -3.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is -41.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JAN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.20%.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.39% of JanOne Inc. shares, and 13.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.80%. JanOne Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 38143.0 shares worth $40050.0.

State Street Corporation, with 0.43% or 16080.0 shares worth $16884.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 38143.0 shares worth $40050.0, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 12858.0 shares worth around $15301.0, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.