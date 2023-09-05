Let’s Discuss The TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $374.50M. TMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -168.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.14% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.55% year-to-date, but still down -6.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is -7.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.33 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.30% in the next quarter.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.97% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares, and 6.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.77%. TMC the metals company Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with First Manhattan Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.41% of the shares, which is about 7.07 million shares worth $11.52 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 0.65% or 1.91 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.14 million shares worth $99955.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.