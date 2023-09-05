Let’s Discuss The Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.05 or 17.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30M. KERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.76, offering almost -1260.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Akerna Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 130.73K.

Akerna Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KERN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akerna Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4254 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.64% year-to-date, but still up 10.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is -29.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KERN is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $0.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -128.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -128.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Akerna Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.00 percent over the past six months and at a 80.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Akerna Corp. to make $2.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.41 million and $4.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -55.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.90%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.50% of Akerna Corp. shares, and 3.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.32%. Akerna Corp. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 51178.0 shares worth $16873.0.

K2 Principal Fund, L.P., with 0.63% or 48877.0 shares worth $16114.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 13217.0 shares worth $4357.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 605.0 shares worth around $199.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.