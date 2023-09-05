Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA): Decline Of -312.37% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 7.52 million shares of the Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $246.67M. NVTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -332.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.56% since then. We note from Invitae Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.10 million.

Invitae Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NVTA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invitae Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $Invitae Corporation for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Instantly NVTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.07% year-to-date, but still up 7.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is -21.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVTA is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -312.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Invitae Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.79 percent over the past six months and at a 35.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.40%. Invitae Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -633.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders