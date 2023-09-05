Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.13, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $974.81M. HPP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.67, offering almost -105.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.2% since then. We note from Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 million.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) trade information

Instantly HPP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.25 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.72% year-to-date, but still up 9.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is 18.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) estimates and forecasts

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.75 percent over the past six months and at a -43.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -155.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $235.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. to make $243.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $254.97 million and $269.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -156.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 36.48% per year for the next five years.

HPP Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 7.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.87% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, and 107.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.97%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock is held by 353 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.27% of the shares, which is about 24.34 million shares worth $102.73 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 15.43% or 21.75 million shares worth $91.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.03 million shares worth $38.1 million, making up 6.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 6.2 million shares worth around $34.48 million, which represents about 4.40% of the total shares outstanding.