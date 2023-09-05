How To Invest In Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 11.43 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.10, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.05B. PLTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.24, offering almost -34.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.32% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.31 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.35 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 135.20% year-to-date, but still up 3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is -17.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 135.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.73, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 66.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 82.37 percent over the past six months and at a 266.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $555.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to make $599.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $470.31 million and $508.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.61%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.13% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, and 35.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.70%. Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,079 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 168.58 million shares worth $2.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.03% or 103.05 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 53.42 million shares worth $818.96 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 39.41 million shares worth around $604.09 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.