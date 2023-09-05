Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS): Decline Of -167.06% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.74, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. HIMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.34, offering almost -83.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.5% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.09 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.23% year-to-date, but still down -1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -17.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -167.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Hims & Hers Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.02 percent over the past six months and at a 53.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.02% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, and 63.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.48%. Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock is held by 269 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.76% of the shares, which is about 13.7 million shares worth $128.76 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.90% or 9.93 million shares worth $93.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.52 million shares worth $42.49 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $34.13 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.