Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.82M. GRRR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.45, offering almost -692.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.46% since then. We note from Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.36 million.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRRR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.63% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.09%. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRRR is forecast to be at a low of $4.80 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -345.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -205.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.62 percent over the past six months and at a 80.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.72% of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares, and 15.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.50%. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.09% or 65361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 41258.0 shares worth $76327.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 24311.0 shares worth around $50080.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.