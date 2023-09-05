Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) have been traded, and its beta is -0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.07 or -12.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.43M. GSMG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -214.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 490.93K.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GSMG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Instantly GSMG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5600 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.42% year-to-date, but still up 4.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is -0.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSMG is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1430.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1430.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $153.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited to make $153.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.84% of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 20.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 224.24%. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 15 institutions, with Shah Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 9.89 million shares worth $4.84 million.

Black Maple Capital Management Lp, with 0.17% or 0.12 million shares worth $57501.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 45347.0 shares worth $25172.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.