Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.99, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.51B. GLBE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.72, offering almost -14.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.64% since then. We note from Global-e Online Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Global-e Online Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GLBE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Global-e Online Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Instantly GLBE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.84 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 93.75% year-to-date, but still up 0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is -2.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLBE is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Global-e Online Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.07 percent over the past six months and at a 28.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Global-e Online Ltd. to make $194.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $105.56 million and $139.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.90%.

Global-e Online Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -68.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.20% per year for the next five years.

GLBE Dividends

Global-e Online Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.63% of Global-e Online Ltd. shares, and 60.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.90%. Global-e Online Ltd. stock is held by 194 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.15% of the shares, which is about 13.39 million shares worth $548.14 million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, with 7.76% or 12.74 million shares worth $521.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.36 million shares worth $96.77 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $69.47 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.