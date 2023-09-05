Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 28.82 million shares of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around -$0.09 or -3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.63B. DNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.52, offering almost -56.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.22% since then. We note from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.54 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DNA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.46 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.14% year-to-date, but still up 33.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is 10.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 206.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNA is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -433.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.87 percent over the past six months and at a 59.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. to make $54.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.4 million and $98.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.30%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.50% per year for the next five years.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.36% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, and 80.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.37%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock is held by 409 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.06% of the shares, which is about 241.08 million shares worth $448.41 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 10.60% or 169.75 million shares worth $315.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 114.95 million shares worth $288.53 million, making up 7.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 50.69 million shares worth around $127.23 million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.