Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.95, and it changed around $0.55 or 12.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.97B. GETY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.40, offering almost -211.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.91% since then. We note from Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.52K.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GETY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.98 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.83% year-to-date, but still up 11.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 2.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GETY is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $7.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Getty Images Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.10 percent over the past six months and at a 350.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $228.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Getty Images Holdings Inc. to make $234.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $230.47 million and $231.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.40%.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.08% of Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares, and 43.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.04%. Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Koch Industries, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.24% of the shares, which is about 80.73 million shares worth $393.98 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 19.62% or 78.28 million shares worth $381.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.4 million shares worth $1.95 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.