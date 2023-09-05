Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB)

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $154.11M. IMAB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.67, offering almost -303.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.32% since then. We note from I-Mab’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.90K.

I-Mab stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMAB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. I-Mab is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.44% year-to-date, but still up 5.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -29.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMAB is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1215.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -321.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

I-Mab share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.44 percent over the past six months and at a 45.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.20%. I-Mab earnings are expected to increase by 1.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 26.00% per year for the next five years.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 17.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of I-Mab shares, and 59.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.44%. I-Mab stock is held by 87 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 6.91 million shares worth $20.66 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.56% or 2.12 million shares worth $6.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $2.32 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $2.22 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.