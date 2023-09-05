Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Yield10 Bioscience Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: YTEN)

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20M. YTEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.19, offering almost -1132.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.94% since then. We note from Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 257.01K.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Instantly YTEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.69% year-to-date, but still down -22.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is -82.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.49 percent over the past six months and at a 30.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience Inc. to make $270k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 210.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.80%.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.12% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares, and 8.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.84%. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.23% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.57 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 3.53% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 65737.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 40451.0 shares worth around $89801.0, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.