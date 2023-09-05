Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been traded, and its beta is 3.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.20M. GEVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -126.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.31% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Gevo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GEVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gevo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -16.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.67 day(s).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.08 percent over the past six months and at a 21.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,344.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $4.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.22 million and $545k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 236.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 712.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.00%. Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -46.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.93% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 45.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.07%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.13% of the shares, which is about 28.79 million shares worth $43.76 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.78% or 13.71 million shares worth $20.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 8.15 million shares worth $14.02 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.87 million shares worth around $10.44 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.