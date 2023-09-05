Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.20M. CYBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.14, offering almost -267.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.26% since then. We note from Cybin Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.68% year-to-date, but still up 3.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is 1.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Cybin Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.32 percent over the past six months and at a 5.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders