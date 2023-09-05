Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX)

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.02, and it changed around $0.27 or 15.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.61M. BLRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.82, offering almost 9.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.77% since then. We note from BioLineRx Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.15K.

BioLineRx Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BLRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Instantly BLRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.10 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 242.37% year-to-date, but still up 62.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 29.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLRX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -840.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -197.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

BioLineRx Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 241.85 percent over the past six months and at a -58.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.30% in the next quarter.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares, and 5.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.24%. BioLineRx Ltd. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.42 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.35% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 32026.0 shares worth $50440.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.