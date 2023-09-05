Future Outlook And Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 7.65 million shares of the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.63, and it changed around $3.25 or 44.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.02M. HSDT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.50, offering almost -177.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.47% since then. We note from Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.36K.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSDT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$6 for the current quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 44.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.43 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.73% year-to-date, but still up 63.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 14.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1930.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSDT is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -699.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -370.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.40 percent over the past six months and at a 61.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $340k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies Inc. to make $560k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 98.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.02% or 4552.0 shares worth $43608.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.