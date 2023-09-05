Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around $0.26 or 7.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.21M. FLGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.40, offering almost -552.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.64% since then. We note from Flora Growth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.84K.

Flora Growth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FLGC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Flora Growth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.48 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.51% year-to-date, but still up 83.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 71.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87420.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLGC is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -414.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -414.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Flora Growth Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.55 percent over the past six months and at a 88.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Flora Growth Corp. to make $20 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.74 million and $11.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 96.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.10%.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.23% of Flora Growth Corp. shares, and 8.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.17%. Flora Growth Corp. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $1.6 million.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with 0.36% or 24657.0 shares worth $91196.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $1.64 million, making up 6.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1021.0 shares worth around $3776.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.