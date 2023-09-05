Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.26, and it changed around -$0.27 or -3.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.13M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.60, offering almost -1354.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.1% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.20 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.72% year-to-date, but still down -41.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -72.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.1 day(s).

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to make $12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc., with 0.01% or 0.2 million shares worth $3.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $6.3 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $2.66 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.