Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.07, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. ENVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.30, offering almost -86.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.8% since then. We note from Enovix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.23 million.

Enovix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ENVX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enovix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.63 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.10% year-to-date, but still up 0.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is -21.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVX is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -610.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Enovix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.55 percent over the past six months and at a -47.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -87.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Enovix Corporation to make $560k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $410k and $1.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -73.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -48.80%.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 30 and November 03.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.30% of Enovix Corporation shares, and 51.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.42%. Enovix Corporation stock is held by 295 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.08% of the shares, which is about 11.34 million shares worth $204.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.39% or 8.64 million shares worth $155.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $67.1 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $56.35 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.