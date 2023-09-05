Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 73.1 million shares of the Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around $0.7 or 54.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60M. EDBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.70, offering almost -1392.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.21% since then. We note from Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EDBL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Edible Garden AG Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.87 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Instantly EDBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 54.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.4799 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 55.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.41% year-to-date, but still up 68.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) is 56.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDBL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -251.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -251.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Edible Garden AG Incorporated to make $4.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.75 million and $3.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.20%.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.48% of Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares, and 2.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.73%. Edible Garden AG Incorporated stock is held by 5 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.25% or 35337.0 shares worth $44877.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 35337.0 shares worth $44877.0, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares.