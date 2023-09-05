Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.29 or 17.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89M. EAST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.39, offering almost -427.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.77% since then. We note from Eastside Distilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 248.13K.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Instantly EAST has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6000 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.97% year-to-date, but still up 3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is -40.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64849.99999999999 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAST is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -153.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Eastside Distilling Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.24 percent over the past six months and at a 66.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc. to make $3.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.41 million and $2.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.50%.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.32% of Eastside Distilling Inc. shares, and 4.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.64%. Eastside Distilling Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 1497.0 shares worth $4835.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.05% or 575.0 shares worth $1857.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7879.0 shares worth $25448.0, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3187.0 shares worth around $11473.0, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.