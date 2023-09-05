DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.61, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.30B. DLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.59, offering almost -27.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.21% since then. We note from DLocal Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

DLocal Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DLO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DLocal Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.25 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.79% year-to-date, but still up 10.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 54.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLO is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

DLocal Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.45 percent over the past six months and at a 56.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $165.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect DLocal Limited to make $179.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.60%.

DLocal Limited earnings are expected to increase by 37.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.50% per year for the next five years.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.13% of DLocal Limited shares, and 84.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.38%. DLocal Limited stock is held by 144 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.58% of the shares, which is about 63.91 million shares worth $1.38 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 4.72% or 13.97 million shares worth $301.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 5.71 million shares worth $123.47 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $112.09 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.