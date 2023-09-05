Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) have been traded, and its beta is 7.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.99, and it changed around $1.48 or 8.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $665.81M. DWAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.80, offering almost -65.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.41% since then. We note from Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 968.85K.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Instantly DWAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.75 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.93% year-to-date, but still up 19.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is 16.44% up in the 30-day period.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.78% of Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares, and 3.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.07%. Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 0.47 million shares worth $5.85 million.

Bluefin Capital Management, LLC, with 0.30% or 90700.0 shares worth $1.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17141.0 shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.