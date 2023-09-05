Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $138.81M. DSGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.03, offering almost -909.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.77% since then. We note from Design Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 839.50K.

Design Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DSGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Design Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.65 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.83% year-to-date, but still up 19.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) is -67.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSGN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1593.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -141.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) estimates and forecasts

Design Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.07 percent over the past six months and at a -38.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.70% in the next quarter.

DSGN Dividends

Design Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.96% of Design Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 70.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.21%. Design Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with SR One Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.66% of the shares, which is about 6.53 million shares worth $41.12 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 9.20% or 5.15 million shares worth $32.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.76 million shares worth $4.77 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $4.28 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.