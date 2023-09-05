D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 2.48 million shares of the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) were traded, and its beta was -0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.71M. QBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -658.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.29% since then. We note from D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.90 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2699 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.22% year-to-date, but still down -2.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is -45.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

D-Wave Quantum Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.93 percent over the past six months and at a -30.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect D-Wave Quantum Inc. to make $4.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.69 million and $2.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 68.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 101.30%.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders