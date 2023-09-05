Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.78 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.73, and it changed around -$0.26 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.82B. COIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.43, offering almost -47.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.41% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.90 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 86.50 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 119.64% year-to-date, but still up 5.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -10.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Coinbase Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.83 percent over the past six months and at a 84.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $140k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $333.29k and $137.39k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.19% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, and 59.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.85%. Coinbase Global Inc. stock is held by 869 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 13.7 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 6.38% or 12.12 million shares worth $940.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 7.6 million shares worth $589.51 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.68 million shares worth around $363.09 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.