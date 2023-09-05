China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23M. SXTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -1441.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Instantly SXTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1340 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.28% year-to-date, but still down -5.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is -43.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.30%.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.80% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.40%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.74% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $24684.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.15% or 20564.0 shares worth $4832.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1333.0 shares worth $270.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.