Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) were traded, and its beta was 3.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.78M. CRGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -455.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.85% since then. We note from Charge Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 400.63K.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6545 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.38% year-to-date, but still down -13.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is -41.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.91 day(s).

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Charge Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.55 percent over the past six months and at a 48.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.11% of Charge Enterprises Inc. shares, and 21.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.30%. Charge Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 99 institutions, with Arena Investors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.11% of the shares, which is about 11.6 million shares worth $11.37 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.25% or 8.07 million shares worth $7.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $3.0 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $2.5 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.